Aero Apprentices Pass Out At PAF Airmen Academy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The passing out parade of Aero Apprentices was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a PAF media release.

Earlier on arrival, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAAK received the Chief Guest. A total of 1824 Aero Apprentices including trainees from allied countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their training.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest said, "Emerging high-tech environment demands modern training to attain mastery in various disciplines".

He further emphasized the trainees to establish credentials for efficient handling of equipment and resources in line with upcoming challenges.

He added that it would be their prime responsibility to maintain new technologies in the highest state of operational preparedness for aerial defence of the motherland.

Felicitating the trainees for this singular honour, the Chief Guest wished them a bright future and success in their professional assignments. He also commended the academy instructional staff for their sincere endeavours and commitment to the cause of training.

The Chief Guest also awarded trophies to high achievers. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aeronautics was awarded to AFT-II Sheraz Hussain. Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aero Electromech Technician-II Mubashar Ul Hasan. Air Officer Commanding Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Abdul Raouf Khan, whereas Trophy for best foreign trainee was awarded to LAC Bandhara of Sri Lanka Air Force. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was awarded to AC Muhammad Ishtiaq.

