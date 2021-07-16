UrduPoint.com
Aeromodelling Show At Malam Jabba On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Aeromodelling show at Malam Jabba on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Model plane enthusiasts are all set to fly their remote control aircraft in mountainous terrain of Malam Jabba during a day-long aeromodelling show, scheduled to be held on July 17 (Saturday).

The recreational-cum-learning activity will not only provide a new and unique experience to aeromodelling enthusiasts, but also offer an opportunity to budding ones to get first hand knowledge about landing and take off of model aircraft, Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen told APP in a telephonic conversation.

The event was being organized by the Samson Group of Companies for creating awareness about the hobby among youth, as well as, promoting Malam Jabba as the best tourist site at national and international level.

The spokesperson said over a dozen aeromodellers would take part in show for flying their remote control aeroplanes, helicopters and drones at Malam Jabba which was 9,000 feet above sea level.

She said a learning session would also be arranged for the students of different universities and colleges of Swat and other areas so that they could learn some techniques about the sports from multiple experts invited by the Samson group.

Sabeen said special discounted packages for students were being offered to make the event a success.

Food courts, music night and other fun activities were also made part of the show to attract tourists from all parts of the country, she added.

