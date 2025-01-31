Open Menu

Aerospace S&T Park To Serve As A Beacon Of Innovation: President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) would serve as a beacon of innovation to promote futuristic aerospace and aviation capabilities.

During a visit to the NASTP, a flagship project spearheaded by the Pakistan Air Force, the president got a detailed briefing on various set-ups established at the Park, and lauded the PAF and its skilled personnel, besides conveying his admiration for the state-of-the-art technological ecosystem, according to a President House press release.

He also commended the PAF leadership for the vision and proactive approach towards addressing modern warfare challenges and completing this project of national strategic importance in an unprecedented time frame.

Declaring NASTP a major landmark in PAF's journey towards progress, the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also present on the occasion.

He emphasized that the project was of national importance, poised to form basis of knowledge and technology-based economy in Pakistan.

NASTP aims to bridge the gap by seamlessly fusing private and public sector enterprises in Space, Cyber, IT, Artificial Intelligence & Aerospace domains.

It was emphasized that the NASTP was all set to become one of the best aerospace, cyber & IT clusters in the world and would transform the national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centres for emerging and disruptive technologies to foster research, innovation and development in related technologies. This endeavour will for sure maximise social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park will play a pivotal role in shaping the country's aerospace industry, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the economic growth of Pakistan.

The visit of the President of Pakistan to the Park is a testament to the success of this mega project and highlights the unwavering dedication of the Pakistan Air Force in promoting an environment of research and development in the country.

