Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 is Designed for Elites of Mobile Productivity 3.0 • Huawei Demonstrates Why Mobility and Intelligence Is the Future of PC

Lahore (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022)When one talks about premium notebooks, the HUAWEI MateBook family immediately comes to mind. At its forefront is MateBook X Pro, the world’s first full screen laptop that perfectly balances between compact design and portability. Huawei recently launched the latest, the elegant and lightweight HUAWEI MateBook X Pro in Pakistan which is returning to deliver its series’ iconic experience and becoming the business flagship laptop of choice for elite working professionals in 2021.

In terms of colourway, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 is availablein classic Space Grey in Pakistan.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 epitomises the artistic design, innovation and intelligence of every Huawei laptops before it. The premium HUAWEI MateBook X Pro retains the series’ classic appearance but everything internal tells a completely different story. From the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and new smart heat dissipation system, to the all-scenario connectivity powered by Huawei Share, the ultra-slim and light powerhouse has once again delivered an innovative smart productivity experience for elite working professionals and captured the attention of the masses.

Simple Elegance, Classic Look

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 retains the elegant look of the MateBook family without sacrificing neither form nor function. From the minimalistic metallic body to the smoothly curved edges with aviation-grade aluminium bevels, every detail in its design has a purpose and reflects the design philosophy behind the laptop.

Always looking three to five years ahead at the industry’s iterative development trends and users’ needs, Huawei leverages its technical know-hows from its other product lines, including its flagship smartphone’s design, CMF (colour, material, finishes), to stay ahead of the competition and maintain its industry leadership within the laptop sector.

Taking inspiration from smartphone’s touch control sensor, Huawei introduced the HUAWEI Free Touch touchpad design into the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 which has a maximised clickable area, delivering a more consistent feel and control experience. Furthermore, Huawei also embedded the Huawei Share area into the touchpad for a truly integrated multi-functional experience of both sense and touch. These features come together to empower users to unleash their inspirations and achieve high productivity with the laptop.

A dazzling FullView with a lightweight twist

The HUAWEIMateBook X Pro 2021 brings back its industry-leading display with four incredibly thin bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. This unbeatable design not only gives laptop users a larger viewing area, but also offers an undisrupted immersive experience that reaffirms Huawei’s undisputed position as the laptop display market leader.

