Afaq Wazir assumes as new Deputy Commissioner Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir on Wednesday officially assumed his office, an official of Peshawar district administration told.

Afaq Wazir is a Grade 18 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) from the 40th Common.

Earlier, he held important positions, including Additional Secretary Irrigation, Deputy Commissioner Karim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Assistant Commissioner Khushab and Assistant Commissioner Jhelum, among others.

The DC expressed his commitment to work tirelessly under the Commissioner Peshawar division to promote development and progress in Peshawar. He pledged to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the public and serve the people day and night.

