AFC Inspects Kohat Bazaar: Crackdown On Violations Under Food Act
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Assistant Food Controller Kohat Gulab Gul, along with a team of inspectors conducted an inspection of shops in Kohat Bazaar, uncovering widespread violations of food safety regulations and price gouging, on Friday here.
According to DC Office Kohat, Acting on the directives of Secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zarif Al Maani, Director Food Department Muhammad Yasir Hasan, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the AFC team visited general stores, grocery stores, bakers, vegetable and fruit vendors.
During the inspection the team discovered violations, including inflated prices, poor hygiene practices and the sale of substandard food items. As a result, heavy fines were imposed on several vendors under the Food Act.
"We will not tolerate any compromise on the quality and safety of food," said AFC Gulab Gul. "Our aim is to ensure that the people of Kohat have access to affordable, nutritious, and hygienic food."
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man awarded 10-year jail for selling prohibited drugs8 minutes ago
-
Ban on export of bananas, onions Ramazan specific8 minutes ago
-
Robbers gangs busted, stolen motorcycles recovered18 minutes ago
-
Submission of papers for Senate election begins18 minutes ago
-
NA denounces continued Israeli aggression against people of Palestine27 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan Friday prayers held under strict security28 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills two in Hafizabad38 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members47 minutes ago
-
QAU announces PBM scholarships for MS, M.Phil students48 minutes ago
-
Pak Army organizes cultural symposium in Bajaur48 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 398 connections involved in power theft, 30 booked48 minutes ago
-
NCA offers number of professional graduate degree courses48 minutes ago