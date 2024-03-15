AFC Inspects Kohat Bazaar: Crackdown on violations under food act

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Assistant Food Controller Kohat Gulab Gul, along with a team of inspectors conducted an inspection of shops in Kohat Bazaar, uncovering widespread violations of food safety regulations and price gouging, on Friday here.

According to DC Office Kohat, Acting on the directives of Secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zarif Al Maani, Director Food Department Muhammad Yasir Hasan, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the AFC team visited general stores, grocery stores, bakers, vegetable and fruit vendors.

During the inspection the team discovered violations, including inflated prices, poor hygiene practices and the sale of substandard food items. As a result, heavy fines were imposed on several vendors under the Food Act.

"We will not tolerate any compromise on the quality and safety of food," said AFC Gulab Gul. "Our aim is to ensure that the people of Kohat have access to affordable, nutritious, and hygienic food."