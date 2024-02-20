AFC visited Kohat Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Assistant food Controller Gulab Gul visited Kohat Bazaar on Tuesday and inspected various restaurants, bakers, ovens, vegetables, fruits and grocery shops.

According to details, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited Kohat Bazaar and inspected various restaurants, bakeries, ovens, vegetable, fruit vendors, and grocery shops.

Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul stated that the buying and selling of substandard items will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

