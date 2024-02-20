AFC Visited Kohat Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited Kohat Bazaar on Tuesday and inspected various restaurants, bakers, ovens, vegetables, fruits and grocery shops
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Assistant food Controller Gulab Gul visited Kohat Bazaar on Tuesday and inspected various restaurants, bakers, ovens, vegetables, fruits and grocery shops.
According to details, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited Kohat Bazaar and inspected various restaurants, bakeries, ovens, vegetable, fruit vendors, and grocery shops.
Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul stated that the buying and selling of substandard items will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD
FIA arrests three human traffickers
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers5 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices9 minutes ago
-
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper9 minutes ago
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral15 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members15 minutes ago
-
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance15 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-404 minutes ago
-
PID, DGIPR discuss steps to further enhance respective functions4 minutes ago
-
Plugging loopholes of smuggling is herculean task: Dr Sajjad Arshad4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against DC ICT4 minutes ago
-
DCs directed to launch crackdown against polythene bags4 minutes ago