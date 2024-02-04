AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Mr. Gulab Gul on Sunday visited various markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar, and wheat.

On this occasion, he also inspected food shops. Shopkeepers were fined for poor sanitation and violating the official price list, while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.

APP/azq/378