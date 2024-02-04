AFC Visits Various Markets To Review The Prices And Stocks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Mr. Gulab Gul on Sunday visited various markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar, and wheat.
On this occasion, he also inspected food shops. Shopkeepers were fined for poor sanitation and violating the official price list, while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’1 minute ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital1 minute ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki1 minute ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah1 minute ago
-
CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police visit Kohat district2 minutes ago
-
28 personnel injured in collision between truck and police bus in Buner2 minutes ago
-
Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral12 minutes ago
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day21 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 202421 minutes ago
-
Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum22 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir day across northern Sindh51 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections51 minutes ago