AFD delegation visits WASA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::A delegation of French development agency, Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD) visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to enhance water supply and sanitation capacity. The delegation comprising of Project Director Ahsan Paracha and consultant Masroor had a detailed meeting with WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary and discussed various matters of mutual interest, official sources said here on Sunday.

Managing Director WASA briefed the delegation and said that WASA had planned to launch five-year development project in Faisalabad and for this project European Union would provide financial assistance of Rs.2 billion while AFD would provide technical assistance.

He said that under the five-year project, WASA would enhance its capacity of water supply and sanitation. WASA will also establish Management Information System which will help in provision of paper-less service of the agency including E-billing, E-procurement, customers' facilitation application in addition to enhancing capacity building and performance of the workers.

He said that WASA would also establish Resource Center, E-Library and Safety Cell besides improving its Planning & Design Cell on modern scientific lines besides utilization of most modern technical tools for increasing service delivery and performance of the Agency. During technical improvement, a Non-Revenue Water Cell will also be established. WASA will also purchase 1000 commercial water meters in addition to installing Electro-Mechanical Installations to save electricity, he said and added that SCADA system will also be installed at Water and Waste Water Installations. WASA Water Laboratory will also be upgraded on modern lines besides establishing Material Testing Laboratory, Water Testing & Metering Laboratory, he added.

ia/ma/bl