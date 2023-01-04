UrduPoint.com

Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira For Giving Vote Right To Expatriates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira for giving vote right to expatriates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Wednesday said Overseas Pakistanis had right to the vote and representation in the Parliament House.

Addressing a consultation event in Islamabad regarding the rights of overseas Pakistanis which was organized by Overseas Pakistanis Global Forum, he said that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The incumbent government would address the problems of expatriates on priority basis and added that the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis can be better solved by representation in National Assembly and Senate, Kaira said.

