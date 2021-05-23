UrduPoint.com
Affectees Demand To Re-investigate Multi Billion Ring Road Project

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Affectees demand to re-investigate multi billion Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The affectees of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project Sunday demanded the government to establish a judicial or Parliamentary commission to probe the multi billion corruption scandal.

Head of the Ring Road affectees Action Committee, Abdul Aziz Kayani,along with Syed Fayyaz Hussain Gilani, coordinators Malik Mohammad Nadeem and Mohammad Miskin, made the demands during their press conference here at the Rawalpindi Press Club .

The affectees termed the long and historic project 'Rawalpindi Ring Road' as "Wrong Road" and put demands to investigate the scandal from day one.

They demanded that the affectee should be included as the main party in every process including the investigation of various matters of the Ring Road, land pricing and redesigning of the Ring Road.

Elected members of the Parliament from all Constituencies should be involved in the investigation.

A case should be registered against former commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood and former land collector Tabish immediately and they should be arrested and all secrets should be revealed after investigating them on merit.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan took the notice of Ring Road multi billion rupees project and should ensure transparency in the probe of the matter," they demanded.

Despite this, the ancestral small lands owners were paid between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per kanal, while VIP personalities and housing societies were paid between Rs 3 million to Rs 10 million per kanal, the affectees regretted.

