UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Affectees Of Fazaia Housing Scam Admire Efforts Of NAB To Refund Their Claims

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Affectees of Fazaia Housing scam admire efforts of NAB to refund their claims

The affectees of Fazaia Housing scam have admired the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi's investigation team for facilitating them in refund their claims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The affectees of Fazaia Housing scam have admired the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi's investigation team for facilitating them in refund their claims.

The NAB Karachi had earlier published a public notice in leading newspapers for seeking the claims of almost 6000 affectees of Fazaia Housing Scam, said a statement issued by NAB Karachi here on Friday.

In view of this large number of affectees who are appearing before the Investigation Officer and submitting their claims, the NAB has ensured all such affectees get their refund in the light of High Court orders.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau All Court Housing

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

25 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

1 minute ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

13 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.