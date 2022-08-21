UrduPoint.com

Affectees Of Rain-hit Areas Not To Leave Alone: Says Dharejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Affectees of rain-hit areas not to leave alone: Says Dharejo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and focal person rain emergency, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Sunday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain.

He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not be left alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance.

Dharejo said that recommendation to declare Sukkur as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis.

Minister said that like other districts Rs.3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-hit people.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari and Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh gave briefings about drainage of accumulated rain water.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Sukkur Muhammad Ali Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

16 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.