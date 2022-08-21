Affectees of rain-hit areas not to leave alone: Says Dharejo

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and focal person rain emergency, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Sunday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain.

He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not be left alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance.

Dharejo said that recommendation to declare Sukkur as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis.

Minister said that like other districts Rs.3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-hit people.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari and Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh gave briefings about drainage of accumulated rain water.