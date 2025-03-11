Affidavit Prepared To Ensure Checkup Of Drug Addicts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) District Administration Peshawar has prepared an affidavit under which families of drug addicts would be bound to bring addicts to rehabilitation centers for medical checkup.
The affidavit has been prepared under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud under which drug addicts would be brought to rehabilitation center for medical checkups after every fifteen days.
The families would also be bound to inform rehabilitation center if drug addicts that were treated previously revert to using drugs.
Rehabilitation centers would again provide six months treatment to those addicts besides bringing them to centers from their homes.
