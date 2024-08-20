Affordable Bread Initiative Launched In Nowshera Virkan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Nowshera Virkan administration launched an initiative to supply 100 grams of bread for just 10 rupees, on Tuesday.
According to the AC office, on the instructions of Assistant Commissioner Naveed Haider, a bread distribution point was established at Gahari stop, which was providing cheap bread to the community.
The public has expressed gratitude for the efforts of Assistant Commissioner Haider who implemented the initiative as part of the Punjab government's directives.
APP/mud/378
