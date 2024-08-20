Open Menu

Affordable Bread Initiative Launched In Nowshera Virkan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Affordable bread initiative launched in Nowshera Virkan

Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Nowshera Virkan administration launched an initiative to supply 100 grams of bread for just 10 rupees, on Tuesday.

According to the AC office, on the instructions of Assistant Commissioner Naveed Haider, a bread distribution point was established at Gahari stop, which was providing cheap bread to the community.

The public has expressed gratitude for the efforts of Assistant Commissioner Haider who implemented the initiative as part of the Punjab government's directives.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Nowshera Virkan

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan