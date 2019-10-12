Affordable healthcare facilities top priority of PTI govt: Khalid Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management, Mian Khalid Mehmood Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking steps to provide better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management, Mian Khalid Mehmood Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking steps to provide better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep.

In a talk with ptv news, he said the present PTI government is making all-out efforts to improve the health sector, especially in remote and far-flung areas with providing free of cost health facilities where people would be able to avail medicine and treatment using the health Insaf cards.

The Minister said that provision of modern treatment facilities to the masses was the mission of the government and collective efforts were needed for the purpose.

He said, the PTI government has devised a comprehensive program to activate rural and basic health centers. Such health facilities would be improved at all district levels.

He said all out resources had been made available to improve public health facilities and PTI government would continue to provide funds for the purpose in future as well.

The Minister said he launched Sehat Insaf card program in Sheikhupura where more than 1,00,000 health cards were being distributed among citizens and these health cards would be distributed at all Tehsil level through a transparent mechanism.

He said Sehat Insaaf Card would also be available to any person in Pakistan living with disability.

Khalid Mehmood said this project would help lay the foundation of a healthy society in all provinces including Punjab.

The provincial minister also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the facility aimed towards helping those in need.

He also assured that needy patients needed not to worry as they would be able to get the best healthcare facilities through this card.

Health cards were issued by the Government of Pakistan to provide best healthcare facilities to those individuals who could not afford expenses of costly medical treatments, he added.