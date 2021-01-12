UrduPoint.com
Affordable Housing Units To Public, A Priority Of Govt: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time period.

The prime minster expressed these views in a meeting with Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema who called on him, Prime Minister Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.

According to the press release, the prime minister appreciated the progress on the Federal employees housing projects.

