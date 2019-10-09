Affordable polyester quilts' demand rises in country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :As temperatures dipping down with each passing day, like other warm bedding commodities the sale of machine-made affordable and lightweight polyester quilts are on rise among citizens all across the country.

According to a survey report aired on a tv channel, the modern people of our society mostly prefer to buy these polyester quilts as compared to old-fashioned hand made cotton quilts.

The report says highlights the business of machine-made quilts and blankets as picking up gradually and would be on its peak when the winter season will be in full swing.

According to ready-made quilt traders, although people of urban areas do prefer polyester and foam quilts but handmade cotton quilts were still popular in rural areas of the country.

"Winter nights are quite chilly and to keep themselves warm while sleeping people are seen to rush on shops to buy polyester quilts, traders informed.

A shopkeeper said polyester quilts is a highly durable fabric quilts and usually can keep longer years after wash-and-wear.

Another shopkeeper Asad Khan said polyester is easy to wash and dries quickly, and is highly wrinkle resistant, which makes for easy care for citizens.

A female customer Hina Daniyal said when buying a comforter, you will see there are many choices available and if you're trying to find the best choice for your needs, two options that might come up are polyester and cotton but i always prefer polyester quilts which does not wrinkle in the same way as cotton and is much easier to wash.

A shopkeeper said "our business is going very well though it is the start but it would gain more momentum with rains and cold season in coming days".

A ready-made polyester quilt is available in shops in the range of Rs 2000 while a cotton quilt costs are around Rs 2800, shopkeeper added.

A 26 years old customer Sana Habib said polyester quilts are much more durable as compared to cotton quilts with its affordable prices.

She added nowadays polyester is a popular choice when it comes to comforters.

A woman Nadia Mehmood said that in harsh winter old tradition handmade cotton quilts were not only more warm than the blankets and ready made polyester or foam quilts but their rates were unaffordable for citizens now so people mostly relying on polyester quilts.

On the other hand traditional quilt makers are also seen busy in stitching hand-made quilts on the rooftops of their workplace for customers as in the peak of winter quilts sell like hotcakes.