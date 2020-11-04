UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Affordable Power Supply To Industries Step Towards Creation Of Job Opportunities, Economic Stability: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Affordable power supply to industries step towards creation of job opportunities, economic stability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister's announcement for provision of affordable power to industries was another important step towards creating employment opportunities for the people and economic stability.

In a tweet, the minister said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates will help run factories and also benefit poor workers.

Delivering relief to the people was top priority of the government, he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Poor Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

23 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

29 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

32 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

41 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

42 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.