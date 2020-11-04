Affordable power supply to industries step towards creation of job opportunities, economic stability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister's announcement for provision of affordable power to industries was another important step towards creating employment opportunities for the people and economic stability.

In a tweet, the minister said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates will help run factories and also benefit poor workers.

Delivering relief to the people was top priority of the government, he said.