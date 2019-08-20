UrduPoint.com
Afforestation Campaign, Hafeez Shaikh Plants Sapling

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh planted a sapling in the lawn of Ministry of Finance as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation campaign here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh planted a sapling in the lawn of Ministry of Finance as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation campaign here on Tuesday.

The plantation drive by the Finance Division has been launched as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project through participation of the Federal, provincial and local governments for upgrading the cities and the surrounding areas in respect of provision and drainage of water, solid waste management, cleanliness, and ratio of trees, said a press statement issued by Finance Ministry.

Besides Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary CF/HRM Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon and Joint Secretary HRM Khalil Ahmad Chaudhry also planted separate saplings in the compound of the Ministry, it added.

