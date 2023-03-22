UrduPoint.com

Afforestation Most Effective Way To Mitigate Climate Effects: Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Afforestation most effective way to mitigate climate effects: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Wednesday said that afforestation is the most effective way to mitigate negative effects of climate.

Addressing an event organized by Universal Service Fund (USF) in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) a Tree Plantation Drive, he said, "Pakistan is already experiencing the profound effects of environmental changes, including changes in the rainy season, increased heat, unexpected floods, and shifts in winter and spring seasons." The minister said, "Tree plantation is the most effective way to avoid these dangerous effects as they remove carbon dioxide from the air and store carbon in the trees and soil. In addition, trees also serve as a source of food for people, birds, and other creatures, making them an essential part of our ecosystem and considered Sadqa Jaria." He said that planting trees should not be restricted to occasional campaigns or special events but should instead become a regular part of our lives.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon and the senior leadership of USF along with CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary also participated in the drive aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and creating a healthier environment for all citizens.

The drive was conducted at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) where the USF team planted a total of 150 trees.

Participants were provided with all necessary tools and equipment, including shovels, gloves, and different varieties of saplings such as Jacaranda, Japanese plum, Chinese Taali and Magnolia.

While appreciating the efforts of the USF team and CDA, the Parliamentary Secretary, Climate Change, Naz Baloch emphasized the need for planting more trees and said, "Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most impacted by climate change and its resultant environmental issues. This initiative will not only reduce carbon emissions and combat air pollution but create a greener, more sustainable world. Therefore, I urge all institutions and individuals to plant more trees to create a healthier and greener environment." Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, "We are committed to promoting sustainable development and improving the lives and livelihoods of all Pakistanis. Today's tree plantation activity is part of our broader sustainability commitment that not only benefits the environment but also to raise awareness among the public about climate change." He said, "We encourage all stakeholders, including our partners and beneficiaries, to play their part and help make Pakistan a greener and more resilient country." Moreover, he said that they are not only planting hundreds of saplings, but also taking the responsibility of nurturing them until they grow into trees."--

