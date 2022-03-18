Afforestation only way to combat climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife Sarfraz Magsi said on Friday that the adverse impact of climate change on agriculture rich south Punjab can only be countered by afforestation.

During a visit to Taunsa camp office of south Punjab secretariat, district Dera Ghazi Khan, Magsi heard the problems of the people and issued orders to resolve them on the spot.

Secretary forests inspected a nursery along the DG Khan canal and plantation under Ten billion Tree Tsunami.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that south Punjab was facing the challenge of climate change phenomenon and observed that it can only be tackled through combined efforts on extensive plantation.

He ordered to increase the number of saplings at forest department nurseries and instructed that local varieties of plants be promoted. He said that cooperation of people must be ensured in the ongoing plantation drive to expand national forest area.