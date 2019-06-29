Afgan President returns home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani returned home after one-day visit to Lahore on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar saw off the Afghan president at airport.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that he was happy to host him and this tour would further promote bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Afghanistan's relations were improved during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar also presented picture album to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for warm hospitality in Lahore.

"This album is memorable for me and I am leaving with fond memory," he added.