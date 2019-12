Afgar Bukhari gunned down in Lakki Marwat

(@imziishan)

Well-known poet of Pashto Afgar Bukhari was gunned down in Lakki Marwat

Lakki Marwat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Well-known poet of Pashto Afgar Bukhari was gunned down in Lakki Marwat.According to police, some unknown armed masked men opened firing at Hujra of Afgar Bukhari as a result he died.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.Afgar Bukhari was very famous due to his poetry in K-P.