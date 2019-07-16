Afghan ambassador calls on KP Governor

Afghan ambassador Atrif Mashal called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed bilateral relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Afghan ambassador Atrif Mashal called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by Governor House here Tuesday, KP Governor and Afghan ambassador discussed trade activities, bilateral relations and regional situation.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said that both the neighbouring countries share similar cultural values, traditions and lifestyle. He said that Pakistan desired Afghanistan to be among developed nations of the world. He said that Pakistan would play its role for the establishment of peace in the region.

Afghan ambassador praised the efforts of Pakistan for strengthening peace and tranquility in the region particularly in Afghanistan.