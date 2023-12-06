Open Menu

Afghan Authorities Close Torkham Border For Crossing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Afghan authorities close Torkham Border for crossing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Afghan authorities on Wednesday closed the Torkham Border crossing on their side after raising an objection over installation of a “Welcome to Pakistan” signboard by the Pakistani authorities on its side.

The border officials said the Afghan authorities have closed the border crossing for every kind of movement on their side as a protest. The Pakistani authorities were installing a signboard inscribed with “Welcome to Pakistan” at Torkham zero point upon which the Afghan authorities raised an objection and in protest closed the border.

The border authorities said the situation has led to closure of all kinds of trading and transit traffic and pedestrian crossing at the border. The officials further said that the Afghan move may adversely affect the regional trader and cause commercial and financial losses to the traders on both sides.

This move not only harms bilateral trade but also widens the gap between brotherly people and countries besides, creating obstacles and delays in regional trade and transport movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Protest Traffic May Border All

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

16 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

16 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

16 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

16 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

16 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

16 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

16 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

16 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan