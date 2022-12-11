UrduPoint.com

Afghan Border Forces Unprovoked Fire Martyrs Six, Injures 17 Along Int'l Border: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Afghan Border Forces unprovoked fire martyrs six, injures 17 along int'l border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Afghan Border Forces on Sunday opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan that caused shahadat (martyrdom) of six civilians with another 17 individuals being injured.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.

Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Kabul Fire Balochistan ISPR Chaman Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

11 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

21 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

21 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

21 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.