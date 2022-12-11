RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Afghan Border Forces on Sunday opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan that caused shahadat (martyrdom) of six civilians with another 17 individuals being injured.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.

Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.