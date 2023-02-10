UrduPoint.com

Afghan CG Calls On KP CM

Published February 10, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Friday.

During meeting, they discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Hafiz Mohibullah congratulated Azam Khan on assuming charge as Caretaker Chief Minister and expressed good wishes to him.

On this occasion, Afghan Consul General also expressed grief and sorrow over human casualties in the Police Lines bomb explosion and condoled with the chief minister over the incident and offered fateha for the eternal peace of martyrs.

