Afghan Citizen Held With Forged Pakistan CNIC, Passport

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Monday arrested an Afghan national holding forged Pakistani identity card and passport.

According to FIA, the accused identified as Habibullah was arrested from University Road, adding that a border crossing token was also recovered from the suspect.

The initial investigation from the accused revealed that he came to Pakistan a few months back and after getting forged Pakistani CNIC and passport he was trying to go to Saudi Arabia.

APP/adi

