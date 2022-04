BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Afghan football club has qualified for final of firstever Shuhada Football Tournament 2022 being played here.

According to a press release issued here, semi final match of Shuhada Football Tournament 2022 was played between Afghan Football Club and Sutlej Football Tournament here.

Afghan Football Club won this semi final match by four goals.

Prof-Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Yousuf, Principal, College of Conventional Medicines, Islamia University Bahawalpur was chief guest of the ceremony held in connection with the semi-final match.