Afghan Commerce Minister discuss trade, commerce with Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Afghanistan Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Aziz on Tuesday agreed to work together to boost trade and commerce in both countries for the prosperity and welfare of the people.

The Afghan Commerce minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister Transport Sadiqullah Abid, Senior Afghan government officers of Trade, Transport, and Aviation, and Pakistan Ambassador in Afghanistan Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani. Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, and PSCM Fayaz Jatoi also attended the meeting that was held at the CM House.

The CM welcomed the delegation and discussed various issues including Afghan settlers in Karachi, the promotion of peace and tranquility, and the promotion of trade and commerce.

The CM said that both the countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, were two brother countries and Pakistan, particularly Karachi had become another home of Afghanistan nationals.

The Afghan minister said that this Eidul Fitr was the only Eid during the last many years that no untoward incident took place in Afghanistan.

"Our people celebrated Eid with religious fervor and moved freely for recreation," he said and added that peace was returning to Afghanistan.

The Afghan minister said that Pakistan was like their home which has been hosting their people for a long time. "Our people mostly visit Karachi for medical treatment, social and business activities," he said. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in his meeting with his counterpart in Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed various outstanding issues and agreed to explore common ground to work together to promote peace, the Afghan minister added.

The chief minister said that Karachi port was one of South Asia's largest and busiest deep-sea water seaports, handling 60 percent of the nation's cargo. "It is the best trade route for Afghanistan," he said.

At this, the Afghan minister said that they were visiting Karachi and Gawadar ports to carry out their trade.

Syed Murad Ali Shah presented Ajrak, and Sindhi caps to the visiting delegation and conveyed best wishes for the people of Afghanistan.