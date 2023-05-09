UrduPoint.com

Afghan Commerce Minister Discusses Trade, Commerce With Sindh CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Afghanistan Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Aziz in their meeting at the CM House have agreed to work together to promote peace in the region so that trade and commerce can be boosted for the prosperity and welfare of the people.

The Afghan Commerce minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister Transport Sadiqullah Abid, Senior Afghan government officers of Trade, Transport, and Aviation, and Pakistan Ambassador in Afghanistan Mr Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani. Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, and PSCM Fayaz Jatoi also attended the meeting.

The CM welcomed the delegation and discussed various issues including Afghan settlers in Karachi, the promotion of peace and tranquillity, and the promotion of trade and commerce.

The CM said that both the countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, were two brother countries and Pakistan, particularly Karachi has become another home of Afghanistan nationals.

The Afghan minister, Mr Noorduddin said that this Eidul Fitr was the only Eid during the last many years that no untoward incident took place in Afghanistan.

"Our people celebrated Eid with religious fervour and moved freely for recreation," he said and added that the peace was returning to Afghanistan and this peace would bring prosperity to the people.

The Afghanistan Commerce minister said that Pakistan was like their home which has been hosting their people for a long time.

"Our people mostly visit Karachi for medical treatment, social and business activities," he said and added that their Foreign Minister Mr. Amir Khan Muttaqi in his meeting with his counterpart in Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed various outstanding issues and agreed to explore common ground to work together to promote peace.

The chief minister said that Karachi port was one of South Asia's largest and busiest deep-sea water seaports, handling 60 percent of the nation's cargo. "It is the best trade route for Afghanistan," he said.

At this, the Afghan minister said that they were visiting Karachi and Gwadar ports to carry out their trade.

Murad Ali Shah presented Ajrak, and Sindhi caps to the visiting delegation and conveyed best wishes for the people of Afghanistan.

