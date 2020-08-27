UrduPoint.com
Afghan Commercial Attach', FPCCI Discuss Holding Of Commercial Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Commercial Attach of Afghanistan, Muhammad Fawad Arsh Thursday met with Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry ((FPCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and discussed matters relating to holding of commercial and agriculture exhibition in month of October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Commercial Attach of Afghanistan, Muhammad Fawad Arsh Thursday met with Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry ((FPCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and discussed matters relating to holding of commercial and agriculture exhibition in month of October.

He also apprised Coordinator FPCCI about problems affecting the efforts to increase trade volume between two countries.

He said that the exhibition would not only help exploring new business opportunities but would also bring people of two countries further closer.

Both the parties agreed to make efforts for increasing trade volume and devising a comprehensive plan with consultation of stake holders.

It was decided that products of both the countries would be showcased in the exhibition that would explore new vistas of mutual cooperation to promote trade between two neighboring countries.

