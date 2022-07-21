Afghan Commissionarate takes action over degradation of urban forest in KRC

Commissioner Afghan Commissionarate Peshawar, Muhammad Abbas Khan while taking strong notice over degradation of an urban forest (Miyawaki) grown in Khazana Refugees camp, has issued transfer and dismissal orders of officials concerned

Taking notice of forest degradation news, Commissioner Abbas Khan forthwith called emergency meeting of Afghan Shura and Afghan Commissionarate Staff.

After holding discussion over the issue, Abbas Khan issued transfer orders of a number of officials from Khazana camp.

According to orders, Refugee Village Administrator of Afghan Camp, Arban Imad and Security Incharge, Arbab Aftab have been transferred to Abdizai Camp from Khazana camp.

Farman Ali will now serve as Refugee Village Administrator, Khazana Camp. While Shamshad Khan has been made as Security Incharge.

Similarly, Community Mobilizer Khazana Camp, Murad Khan has been transferred to Naguhman camp and Constable, Kamran has been shifted to Akhora camp.

Meanwhile, Community Mobilizer, Javed has been dismissed from service over dereliction of duty and for not taking care of Miyawaki forest.