Afghan Consul Agrees Over Joint Efforts To Solve Problems Faced In Pak-Afghan Mutual Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Consul General of the Afghan Consulate Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir has agreed to make joint efforts to solve the problems faced in Pak-Afghan mutual and transit trade to remove the obstacles.
The agreement by the Afghan envoy came during a meeting held at the Afghan Consulate with businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Director Transport Afghan Consulate Syed Muhammad Faiz, Former Deputy Commercial Attache, Dr Hameed Fazil Khel and Protocol Officer Shahidullah Zaheer were also present on the occasion.
President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Shardi spoke on the occasion and apprised participants of the meeting about different issues faced by the business community, traders, industrialists, exporters, transporters including restoration of Afghan document Ilam-o-Khabar, establishment of liaison committee between the two countries and gave various suggestions.
