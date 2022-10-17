UrduPoint.com

Afghan Consul General Calls On Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Afghan Consul General calls on Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Peshawar based Afghan Consul General, Hafiz Mohibullah has called on adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam at his residence here and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

They discussed Pakistan's visa policy related to relaxation for afghans, refugees card, redressal of difficulties of afghan patients coming to Pakistan and bilateral trade affairs on the Pak-Afghan border, said a press release.

Engr Amir Muqam informed the Afghan diplomat about people's concerns over the situation and continued violent incidents in Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially in Swat.

Muqam demanded that existing Afghan government should play its constructive role in affairs related to law and order situation.

Engr Amir Muqam and the Afghan diplomat agreed on point that there was a need of continued contact during the existing situation.

