Afghan Consul General Calls On KP Chief Minister

Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Consul General of Afhganistan, Najibullah Ahmadzai called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Friday.

During meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest with special focus on Afghan Refugees living in the province. Commissioner Afghan Refugees and other staff of the Consulate General were also present.

Talking to the Consul General, Mahmood Khan said both Pakistan and Afghanistan were brother Islamic countries and people of both the countries share common and strong bonds of religion, culture and ethnicity adding that both the countries are indispensable for each other.

Najibullah Ahamdazai expressed his gratitude for the people of Pakistan and specially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their hospitality extended to the Afghan Refugees for the last so many years and said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per Pashtoon tradition, have extended matchless hospitality to their Afghan brothers.

Mahmood Khan facilitated Najibullah Ahmadzai for his appointment as Consul General and expressed good wishes for him.

