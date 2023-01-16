Afghan Consul General calls on KP Governor; expresses resolve to improve bilateral trade ties

Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Muhibullah on Monday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor House and expressed resolve to improve bilateral trade ties

He greeted the Governor on assuming the constitutional position and hoped that as governor, he would remove the obstacles in furthering bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

The Afghan Consul General informed the governor about bilateral trade and issues of mutual interest. The KP Governor said he would make joint efforts to promote bilateral relations and commercial activities and in some cases, would discuss at the Federal level to eliminate obstacles and problems.

In the meeting, the security situation of the region, and the trade through the Torkham border and Angor Adda were also discussed and a detailed discussion was also held regarding promotion and more facilities for the people of both countries.

Governor Ghulam Ali said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are Islamic brotherly neighboring countries with common values and traditions. He said that he himself belongs to the business community and knew very well how important trade was for any country.

He said that peace and stability in the region were indispensable for the promotion of trade, which required joint measures. Afghan Consul General appreciated the broad thinking and vision of the governor in solving the problems faced by the business community of both countries.