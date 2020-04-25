Afghan Consul General for increase of Pak-Afghan trade

Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai has recommended that pragmatic actions should be taken to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai has recommended that pragmatic actions should be taken to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The consul General visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and held a meeting with Special Assistant to the CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, said a press release.

KPBOIT CEO Hassan Daud Butt and representatives of business Community including FPCCI, Sarhad Chamber and Pak Afghan joint chamber were also present in the meeting which discussed the potential of Pakistan - Afghanistan Trade and Industrial activities.

The special assistant highlighted that the trade volume between the two countries was far lesser than the potential and efforts should be made by all stakeholders to increase the same.

Few recommendations were presented by the Consul General to improve trade and B 2 B links between the two countries and KP province.

It was recommended by Consul General that increasing the number of days for opening up of Torkham Border may be shared with authorities concerned.

The special assistant agreed with the proposal of the Consul General regarding increase of trade volume between two countries and assured his support in this regard.

It was also highlighted in the meeting that KPBOIT was the provincial focal point for all the investment, trade and commerce related matters. It was decided that a PAK Afghan Business promotion event for B 2 B interaction may be held after COVID-19 situation is over.