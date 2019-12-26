Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Markaz, meets with ANP leadership

(@imziishan)

A three-member delegation of Afghan Consulate Peshawar led by Visa Incharge, Faridoon Haideri Thursday visited Baacha Khan Markaz Peshawar and met with leadership of Awami National Party (ANP).

The leaders of Awami National Party including Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Sardar Hussain Babak and Arbab Tahir welcomed the delegation.

They congratulated the delegation on re-election of newly elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and hoped that the new government would play a more energetic and positive role in success of peace process.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that both Afghanistan and Pakistan were victims of terrorism and good relations of the neighboring countries were of utmost importance for peace.

Peaceful Pakistan and Afghanistan are integral for strong relations among the culturally linked Pashtuns living on both sides are need of the hour, he added.

The Afghan delegation thanked the leaders of the ANP and vowed to further strengthen bilateral relations among neighboring countries.