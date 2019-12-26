UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Consulate Officials Visit Baacha Khan Markaz, Meets With ANP Leadership

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Markaz, meets with ANP leadership

A three-member delegation of Afghan Consulate Peshawar led by Visa Incharge, Faridoon Haideri Thursday visited Baacha Khan Markaz Peshawar and met with leadership of Awami National Party (ANP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation of Afghan Consulate Peshawar led by visa Incharge, Faridoon Haideri Thursday visited Baacha Khan Markaz Peshawar and met with leadership of Awami National Party (ANP).

The leaders of Awami National Party including Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Sardar Hussain Babak and Arbab Tahir welcomed the delegation.

They congratulated the delegation on re-election of newly elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and hoped that the new government would play a more energetic and positive role in success of peace process.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that both Afghanistan and Pakistan were victims of terrorism and good relations of the neighboring countries were of utmost importance for peace.

Peaceful Pakistan and Afghanistan are integral for strong relations among the culturally linked Pashtuns living on both sides are need of the hour, he added.

The Afghan delegation thanked the leaders of the ANP and vowed to further strengthen bilateral relations among neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Awami National Party Visa Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrest ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown in Utta ..

4 minutes ago

Wahid Garhi wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi title

4 minutes ago

Russia raids offices of Kremlin critic Navalny

9 minutes ago

Astroturf to be installed at Dring Stadium shortly ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.