Afghan criminals' gang busted, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Police Station Sabzi Mandi, Islamabad has busted two members of a criminals' gang hailing from Afghanistan, the spokesman said on Wednesday.

He added that the gang's members, identified as Muhammad Abbas and Towab Khan from Afghanistan, were wanted in several dacoities occurred within the territorial jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station.

The spokesman said they were arrested by a special team, which recovered snatched cash and a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

The team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mubarik Ali and included officials of Sabzi Mandi Police station, was constituted under a special strategy devised by Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa.

The strategy was aimed at curbing the crime in the area and chalked out in line with special directions of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar, he added.

He said SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa had appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mnadi police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The SSP was quoted as saying that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain vigilant and report criminal activities to the police, if any.

He also directed all the SHOs to ensure arrest of criminals at large.