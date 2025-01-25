Afghan Dacoit Gang Busted, Loot Worth 35 Mln Seized, DIG Says
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Syed Ali Raza held a significant press conference on Saturday at the Rescue-15 Field Office, announcing the arrest of two members of an organized Afghan gang involved in home invasions and armed robberies. Stolen goods worth over PKR 35 million, along with weapons used in the crimes, were recovered.
Detailing the incident, DIG Syed Ali Raza stated that unidentified culprits broke into a residence in the Aabpara area, looting gold jewelry, cash, watches, artificial jewelry, and other valuables at gunpoint.
In response, DIG Raza stated that a special police team, led by SSP Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb, was constituted. Using technical resources and human intelligence, the team swiftly apprehended two suspects identified as Salam Khan and Faisal Khan.
The arrested suspects were found in possession of 1,117 grams of gold, artificial jewelry, watches, and other valuables, all worth over PKR 35 million.
The weapons and ammunition used during the robberies were also recovered. DIG Ali Raza commended the police team for their prompt action and announced cash rewards for their efforts.
He further emphasized that Islamabad Police is actively working to apprehend suspects involved in heinous crimes, including murder. Efforts to reduce crime rates in the capital city have led to a noticeable decline in criminal activities.
The suspects, Salam Khan (alias Rizwan) and Faisal Khan, were identified as Afghan nationals residing in Sohan. One accomplice remains at large, and efforts are underway to ensure their arrest.
DIG Raza highlighted that incidents of street crime and serious offenses in Islamabad have significantly decreased./APP-rzr-mkz
