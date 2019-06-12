Afghan dacoits' gang arrested, booty recovered in Swabi

(@imziishan)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Gadoon police in Swabi district claimed to have arrested an inter-provincial gang of Afghan dacoits including its head and recovered stolen money, cell phones and laptops from their possession here on Wednesday.

SP Investigation, Khan Khel told media persons that a dacoit gang had looted over million rupees, three laptops and ten mobile phones from contractors in Gadoon Industrial Estate a day before Eid ul Fitr.

The Gadoon police working on scientific lines traced the Afghan dacoit gang and recovered looted money worth Rs 0.4 million, three laptops, two mobile phones and a motorbike from their possession.

The arrested dacoits included head of the gang Hafizurrehman and Kumandaan residents of Afghan Muhajir Camp, Gandaf. Further investigation was underway.