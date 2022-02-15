Visiting Afghan delegation to Pakistan appreciated the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI)'s unrelenting efforts since last five years to build sustainable trade relations between the two countries by involving all chambers and various forums

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Afghan delegation arrived here on February 14 under the leadership of Khan Jan Alokozai; Co-Chairman PAJCCI comprising leading Afghan businessmen and members of various Afghan Chambers.

The delegation will visit Lahore to participate in the first session of stakeholders meeting being held on February 16. Later the delegation will go to Islamabad to attend the second part of series of stakeholders meeting being held on February 17.

The delegation's today visit to Sundar Industrial Estate, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat followed by dinner along with leading businessmen from Lahore and trade associations was termed as highly successful.

The visit to Industrial Estates and meetings with Lahore business community has given first hand exposure of investment & joint venture possibilities to Afghan businessmen.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI commented that the exchange of trade delegations will pave way for sustainable relationship and will increase trust among business community of both countries having interacted in person and by visiting.

These kinds of exchanges will not only increase trade volume between the two countries but will open trade ways to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond important for the regional trade balance and closing the gap left by previous trading partners.

He reiterated that PAJCCI will continue to involve all forums at Business to Business and Government to Government levels to facilitate business community on both sides in building strongest possible trade, economic, social and humanitarian relationship.

He also shared PAJCCI's view of extending the relationship across CARs and other regions to increase legal trading activities to curb hostile and unlawful practices.

He requested Pakistani government to develop cohesive policy for trading with Afghanistan, banking services and business friendly visa regime. There are huge opportunities for cross border investments, joint ventures and barter trade across this vast geography covering CARs.

PAJCCI has been instrumental in formation of various committees at government level and has beenparticipating in the meetings of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Committee, conducted several meetings with various Chambers in Pakistan and provided updates and facilitation to business community.