Afghan Delegation Discusses Issues With Governor
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) An Afghan delegation headed by Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Muhib Ullah Shakil called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday and discussed with him matters relating the various issues faced by the Afghanis here.
A statement from the Governor House said the delegation and governor talked about removing obstacles in obtaining visas for Afghan students and easing the trade crossing on the border. Both sides also discussed the allocation of special seats for Afghan students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities and the extension in the expiry date of Afghan identity cards issued by Pakistan.
The governor on the occasion said Afghanistan was a brotherly neighboring country and its prosperity and development were prime desires. "The cultural and traditional values of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were the same adding that Afghans were our brothers and we welcomed them into our country from the bottom of our hearts", he added.
