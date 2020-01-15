Afghan delegation meets NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Afghan delegation led by Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, Second Deputy Chief Executive of Afghanistan and Head of Hezb-e-Wahadat Mardum-e-Afghanistan on Tuesday called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Parliament House.

The delegation comprising sitting and former members of the Welosi Jirga, members of the Hezb-e-Wahadat Mardum-e-Afghanistan and Civil Society representatives is currently visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Lahore Center for Peace Research.

While talking to the delegation, the Speaker said that Pakistan always desired a peaceful Afghanistan which was not only in its interest but also in the larger interest of the region.

He said that both the nations were intertwined in eternal bonds of religion, culture, history, neighborhood and language. He expressed his satisfaction on the engagement of stakeholders in peace negotiations.

The speaker said that both the countries have common threats and challenges which could be jointly addressed.

Asad Qaiser said that relations between both the countries could be further consolidated through enhanced interaction between members of the parliament from both sides.

He suggested that Afghanistan's participation in the Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor could be beneficial for socio-economic development of Afghanistan besides serving as gateway to Central Asia and beyond. He said that rail and road networks would be extended up to the border for facilitating Pak-Afghan Trade.

Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq thanked the Speaker for giving them an audience.

He said that Pakistan was not only a neighbor of Afghanistan but also dear brother. He said that friends could be chosen by choice but not the neighbors.

Mohaqiq said that Afghanistan strongly desires to strengthen its relations with Pakistan. He appreciated the Lahore Institute For Peace Research for facilitating Intra-Afghan dialogue for bringing peace in the country.

He agreed that both the countries could collectively work for the peace and stability in the region.

He thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan people during war in Afghanistan.