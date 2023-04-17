Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan in May

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that a high-level Afghan delegation would visit Pakistan in the first week of May.

"The Afghan delegation will discuss with Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the details regarding the implementation of the agreed matters," he added.

In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the delegation of Afghan leaders would be led by Ameer Mutaqeer, and the contact of the Afghan leadership with the Pakistani government was very welcoming.

He said that Pakistan was deeply concerned about the growing terrorism in the country saying that in the context of terrorism, Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also visited Afghanistan a few months ago to inform its government about their concerns.

The Senator said that Afghan leaders should cooperate with Pakistan on a broad basis for balanced bilateral relations and a peaceful solution to the region.

He said, "Pakistan has always played a positive role in the well-being and integrity of Afghanistan." He said, "Pakistan is a peaceful country and wanted the prosperity of the area.""We have to wipe out terrorists from our country so that Pakistan could achieve prosperity and development,"Abdul Qadir added.