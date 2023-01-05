Afghan delegation visits railway ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation from Afghan Railway Authority on Thursday visited Ministry of Railways to attend 8th Trilateral meeting on Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

The meeting was Co-chaired by Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary from Pakistan, Alhaaj Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, Director General from Afghanistan and Mr. Kamalov Akmal Saidakabarovich, Acting Deputy Chairman from Uzbekistan who joined through video link, said a press release.

The meeting discussed importance of the project, progress made on the initial technical assessments and next steps for early initiation of the feasibility study.

The proposed project would connect Pakistan with central Asian Republics by connecting existing Railway link at Mazar-e-Sharif with Pakistan railway network.

It would not only facilitate regional and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries but would also provide better people to people connections to the entire region.

The meeting ended with the gratitude from the Co-chairs.