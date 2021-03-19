Afghan delegation visits Wali Bagh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :An Afghan delegation led by Consul General Najib Ahmadzai Friday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and inquired after health of Asfandyar Ali Khan, the Chief of Awami National Party (ANP).

The delegation conveyed best wishes of Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani and prayed for early recovery of Asfandyar Wali.

General Secretary of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak apprised the delegation about the health of Asfandyar Wali and expressed gratitude to them for their visit. The delegation also visited grave of Ghani Khan and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Afghan Consul General said that Afghan Government was interested to construct a building on grave of Ghani Khan that would include a library and Museum.

Office beavers of the Baacha Khan Trust thanked Afghan Government for their interest and said a feasible plan would be presented to Afghan Government after consultation.