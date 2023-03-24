UrduPoint.com

Afghan Envoy, Businessmen Agree On Launching Of Collective Efforts For Promotion Of Pak-Afghan Trade

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Afghan envoy, businessmen agree on launching of collective efforts for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting Consul General Afghan Consulate Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have agreed over launching of collective efforts for removal of hindrances between Pak-Afghan bilateral and Transit trade.

The agreement reached during a meeting of local businessmen with Acting Consul General of Afghan Consulate, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The businessmen were led by Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Second Secretary Consulate General, Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Commercial Attache, Waheedullah Himat and Protocol Officer, Shahid Ullah Zaheer were also present in the meeting.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also former Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), apprised the participants of the meeting about the problems being faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

He raised the issues including restoration of Afghan document Ilm o Khabar document, constitution of a liason committee between the two countries, problems faced by exporters, importers, industrialists and others.

On this occasion, the Afghan Consulate officials also informed businessmen about their suggestions and some reservations on unnecessary and unregistered checking points at Torkhem border, non-implementation of decision regarding cross tuffing of Afghan transit container into local container, inflicting losses on Afghan businessmen under the head of detention charges.

They also expressed reservation over the delay in checking of Afghan transit goods at Karachi sea port, causing delay in reaching of consignment.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia Sarhadi said it is the need of the hour to take steps from both the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan for removal of hindrances in trade between the two countries.

He said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was essential for bringing prosperity in the region and this goal could be achieved through the launching of sincere efforts.

